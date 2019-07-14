Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of AKBA opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

