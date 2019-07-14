Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Positive Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their positive rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AERI. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities set a $58.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

AERI stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.47. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 684.56% and a negative return on equity of 93.96%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

