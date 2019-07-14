Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADL. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Adler Real Estate presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.72 ($21.77).

Adler Real Estate stock opened at €12.14 ($14.12) on Thursday. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €11.08 ($12.88) and a one year high of €16.10 ($18.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

