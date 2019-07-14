Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADL. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Adler Real Estate presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.72 ($21.77).

Adler Real Estate stock opened at €12.14 ($14.12) on Thursday. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €11.08 ($12.88) and a one year high of €16.10 ($18.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

