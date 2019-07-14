Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Aegis started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

ACST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 539,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

