4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, IDEX and Exrates. 4NEW has a market cap of $88,574.00 and approximately $16,372.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00278188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.01346524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00028034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00124042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,613,736 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

