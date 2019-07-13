Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $28.04.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 983.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 1,569.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

