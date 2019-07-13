Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Chardan Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

ASMB opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $341.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.01. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 671.48% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 418,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 49,230 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 275,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 156,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

