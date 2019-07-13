Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 242.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 211,705 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 51.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 309.6% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,341,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after buying an additional 16,130,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

