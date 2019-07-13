Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $131.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Autohome had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,600,000 after buying an additional 198,725 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Autohome by 11,064.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,439,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,283,000 after buying an additional 1,426,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Autohome by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,237,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,042,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Autohome by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,268,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Autohome by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 877,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,084,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.