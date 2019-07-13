Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

PTGX opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

