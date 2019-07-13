Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $876.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post $876.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $864.70 million. Albemarle reported sales of $853.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered shares of Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.77.

In related news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.85 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,544. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

