Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $14.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Secureworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,038. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $76.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 66,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,853 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

