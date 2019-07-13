Zacks: Analysts Set $70.00 Target Price for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 36 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $61,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $323,454.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,575 shares of company stock valued at $416,974 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Burney Co. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 106,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 45.4% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 230,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 71,960 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.14. 97,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,582. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

