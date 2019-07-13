Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Billion

Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will report $20.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Co posted sales of $21.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $82.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.56 billion to $83.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.34 billion to $82.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.95.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,791,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,767,275. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Lau Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 240,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 107,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,504,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

