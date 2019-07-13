Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report sales of $34.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.54 billion and the highest is $37.55 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $35.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $146.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.33 billion to $150.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $143.12 billion to $153.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $40.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

In other news, insider James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,440 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 40,748,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,385,140. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.