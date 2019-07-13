YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Trading 8.9% Higher

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.68, 948,297 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 922,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 4.41.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.75). YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,137.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

