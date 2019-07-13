Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $202,300.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 6,360 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $123,956.40.

On Friday, June 21st, Steven Cakebread sold 4,354 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,297.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $206,100.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $190,300.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $182,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $204,200.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $211,200.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00.

Yext stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 421.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,747,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,728 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 25.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 658,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after acquiring an additional 588,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $7,743,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 15.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after acquiring an additional 512,935 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Sunday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

