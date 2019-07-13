Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Eight Capital

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ProMetic Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Pi Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Clarus Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $744.90 million and a PE ratio of 38.19.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

