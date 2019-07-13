Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

WMT opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $322.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $1,018,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

