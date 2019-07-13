Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 772,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 30th total of 947,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE WAGE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.90. 387,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,639. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.43. Wageworks has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wageworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wageworks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,928,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 209,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wageworks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Wageworks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wageworks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

