VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $93.45 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

VOXX International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

