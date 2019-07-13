Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of VSTO opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $495.29 million, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.37. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $515.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.17 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

