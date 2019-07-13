Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Up 265.5% in June

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the May 30th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 774,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VISL stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78. Vislink Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

