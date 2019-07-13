Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $53.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 109 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

VPG traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.49. 29,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $543.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Talbert sold 2,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 1,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $458,433.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.