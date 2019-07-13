Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Shares Down 13%

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 274,450 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 162,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

About Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

