Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) PT Raised to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $1.25 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Valeritas’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($11.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($9.37) EPS.

NASDAQ:VLRX opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Valeritas has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,757.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valeritas will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $234,640. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valeritas by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valeritas during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Valeritas by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 166,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valeritas during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valeritas during the fourth quarter worth $832,000.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

