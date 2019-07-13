Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:UBP traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $676.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

