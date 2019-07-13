Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.49.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $42,713,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 182.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 524,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 473,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,682,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $188,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 120,393.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 300,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 299,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.