Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 33.3%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 13,320,623 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,386% from the average daily volume of 535,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ur-Energy by 851.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 413,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Ur-Energy by 232.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 629,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

