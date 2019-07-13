Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the May 30th total of 140,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,574. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

