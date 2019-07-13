United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.78.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.96.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

