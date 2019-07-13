United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank raised Linde to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised UCB S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.27 ($53.81).

Get United Internet alerts:

UTDI stock opened at €28.90 ($33.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03. United Internet has a twelve month low of €28.09 ($32.66) and a twelve month high of €49.12 ($57.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.55.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.