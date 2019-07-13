Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unit in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unit’s FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

UNT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

UNT stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Unit has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $459.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Unit had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director G Bailey Iv Peyton bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,745.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director King P. Kirchner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,723.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $170,670. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unit by 123.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Unit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Unit by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

