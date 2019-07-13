Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Market Capitalization Tops $56,268.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $56,268.00 and approximately $277.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.