UBS Group Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $565.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $540.00 to $565.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $491.27.

NYSE:TDG opened at $498.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $307.36 and a 52-week high of $501.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total transaction of $8,207,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.38, for a total value of $4,673,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,358,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $30,135,018. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

