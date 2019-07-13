U and I Group (LON:UAI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
U and I Group stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 million and a PE ratio of 35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.19. U and I Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).
About U and I Group
U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.