U and I Group (LON:UAI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

U and I Group stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 million and a PE ratio of 35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.19. U and I Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from U and I Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. U and I Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

