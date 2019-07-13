Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) versus GigaMedia (NYSE:GIGM) Critical Review

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twitter and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.04 billion 9.56 $1.21 billion $0.55 68.80 GigaMedia $7.10 million 3.91 -$3.19 million N/A N/A

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter 42.20% 8.37% 5.44% GigaMedia -44.71% -4.59% -4.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Twitter and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 3 16 13 0 2.31 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twitter presently has a consensus price target of $39.55, suggesting a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Twitter is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Volatility and Risk

Twitter has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twitter beats GigaMedia on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company operates in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

