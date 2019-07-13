TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0840

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. TTC has a market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $578,870.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $659.34 or 0.05786403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00035498 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 784,265,801 coins and its circulating supply is 206,084,557 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

