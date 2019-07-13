Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Trex posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Trex had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $1,781,165.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 23,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $1,644,092.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares in the company, valued at $39,645.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,063 shares of company stock worth $4,557,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Trex by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. 564,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.12. Trex has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.