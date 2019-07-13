Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given $14.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 155 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 55.91%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 503,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

