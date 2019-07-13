Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 30th total of 887,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Robert P. Tamburrino acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,491.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Rynd acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,034.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $456,995 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $22,566,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 23,181.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 790.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 245,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of TDW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.47. 96,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.41. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tidewater will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.