TheStreet Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to C+

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USNA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,914. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 392.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.