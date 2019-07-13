TheStreet Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to C+

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on USNA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.
USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,914. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 392.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
