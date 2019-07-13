TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,979,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the May 30th total of 4,354,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

MRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. WBB Securities raised shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.29 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TapImmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 500,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,903. TapImmune has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that TapImmune will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

