Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 111.63 ($1.46).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Talktalk Telecom Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 108.20 ($1.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Talktalk Telecom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.07%.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

