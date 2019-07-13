Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Elis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 484.90 ($6.34).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 359.60 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 580.50 ($7.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.