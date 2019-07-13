Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €79.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €79.30 ($92.21).

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during trading on Friday, reaching €82.84 ($96.33). 256,451 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €85.64. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

