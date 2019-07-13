Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Research Coverage Started at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97. Symantec has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symantec will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 109,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 6,355.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 507,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Symantec by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,500,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after buying an additional 95,327 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Symantec by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Symantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.