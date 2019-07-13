Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the May 30th total of 113,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 407,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 132,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.