SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.53.

PEP stock opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,914 shares of company stock worth $6,497,864. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

