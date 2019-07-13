SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.39 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.46.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 0.82. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 792.4% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,634 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.